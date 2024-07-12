US to Send New Shipments of Weapons to Israel in Coming Days

Washington, MINA – The US is planning to send new shipments of weapons, including critical munitions, to Israel in the coming days, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held talks in Tel Aviv with White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk during which they discussed ongoing discussions to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and security measures to prevent the smuggling of weapons into the Palestinian enclave, a ministry statement said.

McGurk told Gallant that critical munitions will be delivered to Israel, of which some will be sent in the coming days, the statement said.

It, however, did not specify the quantity or type of weapons that would be shipped to Israel.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, the US has provided Israel with large quantities of weapons and munitions.

Last month, Tel Aviv and Washington signed a deal to purchase 25 F-35 fighter jets worth $3 billion, according to a statement by the Israeli Defense Ministry at that time. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)