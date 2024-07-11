Providing Weapons to Israel could be Held Responsible for Crimes in Gaza: ICJ

Den Haag, MINA – Countries providing weapons and other military equipment to Israel could be held responsible for its crimes in Gaza, according to international agreements and decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Wafa reported on Wednesday.

Although this primarily concerns the US and Germany, it involves mostly other Western countries.

Anadolu correspondents compiled the obligations of states under international law to avoid arms shipments to regions where international law is clearly being violated.

Governments in the Netherlands, the UK, US, Canada, Denmark, and Germany, which provide arms to Israel, face lawsuits from their respective national courts.

The case brought by Nicaragua against Germany at the ICJ for its financial support to Israel indicates that third countries could also be held accountable for the crimes committed by Israel for supporting it with arms.

These lawsuits in local courts and ICJ decisions have led to changes in the arms export policies of countries like Canada, Spain, and the Netherlands. However, the US, Germany, and the UK have not made significant changes to their support of arms to Israel despite ICJ rulings. (T/RE1/P2)

