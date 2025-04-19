SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Revokes Nearly 1,500 Students Visas

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)

Washington, MINA – Nearly 1,500 students in the US have seen their visas revoked by immigration officials since Trump took office in January 2025.

Many of the targets of the visa revocations and arrests are students who participated in pro-Palestine protests which erupted on campuses across the US last year amid Israel’s brutal war on Gaza. Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

Others are individuals with more indirect links to Palestine or those who have shown support for Gaza on social media.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

President Trump pro-Palestine protests visas revoked

