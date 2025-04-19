US Revokes Nearly 1,500 Students Visas

Washington, MINA – Nearly 1,500 students in the US have seen their visas revoked by immigration officials since Trump took office in January 2025.

Many of the targets of the visa revocations and arrests are students who participated in pro-Palestine protests which erupted on campuses across the US last year amid Israel’s brutal war on Gaza. Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

Others are individuals with more indirect links to Palestine or those who have shown support for Gaza on social media.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)