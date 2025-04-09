SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Airstrike in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah Kills 4 and Injures 16

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Al Hudaydah, MINA – The Houthi group in Yemen reported that several people were killed and injured in a US airstrike targeting the western city of Al Hudaydah on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement from the Health Ministry of the Houthi-led government, the attack hit the Amin Muqbil residential area in the Al-Hawak district, leaving 4 people dead and 16 injured.

The statement also noted that there were still victims trapped under the rubble, with ambulances and civil defense teams working at the site to search for survivors.

The Houthi group condemned the attack as “a full-fledged war crime” and a violation of international laws, while accusing the United States of continuing to target civilians and civilian infrastructure. The United States has not yet responded to the claims.

Also Read: Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

In a related incident, the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported that US forces also targeted the telecommunications network in the Shawabah area of the Dhi Bin District in northern Yemen.

The Houthis further reported that US warplanes had launched a total of 22 additional airstrikes across Yemen.

The conflict, which has worsened since March 15, has left at least 82 civilians dead and 214 others injured, according to Yemeni health authorities.

US President Donald Trump previously stated that he ordered “decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthis and indicated that the strikes had been “very successful militarily.”

Also Read: UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

The Houthis, in turn, have targeted ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, as tensions in the region continue to escalate. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Microsoft Fires Two Engineers for Protesting AI Supply to Israeli Military

News Channel

About Us