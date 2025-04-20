Israeli Captive Featured in New Al-Qassam Brigades Video Pleads for Release

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, released a video featuring Israeli captive Elkana Bohbot making a staged phone call to his family, urging them to keep fighting for his release, Palestine Information Center reported.

In the footage, Bohbot emotionally speaks to his wife and son, expressing his longing to return home and sharing his dreams of being reunited with them.

In a poignant message to his brother, he says, “Uriel, my brother, I want you to go to the White House. Ask to speak to President Trump. You are an American civilian. He will listen to you … plead to him to work for my release.”

Bohbot also references recent developments in Israel, saying he heard about the letters signed by thousands of Israeli army veterans and reservists calling for an end to the war in Gaza. “It is good, let them continue. I understand that they care more about [Israel’s] citizens than the government does,” he adds.

The video concludes with a statement from the Al-Qassam Brigades: “They will only return through a deal,” suggesting that the release of captives remains contingent upon negotiations. []

