US President Joe Biden Arrives in Bali to Attend G20 Summit

Bali, MINA – A number of leaders of G20 countries and international organizations began arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali on Sunday, including the President of the United States (US) Joe Biden.

As quoted from the Setkab.go.id page, the US presidential plane, Air Force One, carrying Biden arrived at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport at around 09.46 p.m.

After getting off the plane, President Biden was greeted by a Balinese dance. He then walked to a series of vehicles that had been prepared and immediately left the airport.

Previously, a number of leaders of international organizations also arrived in Bali. Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab arrived at around 06.56 p.m. and was greeted directly by the Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster.

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, arrived shortly after and was greeted by SOE Minister Erick Thohir. Furthermore, Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Gilbert F. Houngbo and President of the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser also arrived at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon then landed and was greeted by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and the Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who came with her partner, landed after President Joe Biden. The President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon-hee landed later, at around 10.30 p.m.

The Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of Fiji, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida who came with Mrs. Yuko Kishida are also scheduled to arrive in Bali this evening.

The presence of these leaders is to attend the G20 Summit in Bali which will be held on 15-16 November 2022.

In his statement at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport after landing from Cambodia, President Joko Widodo confirmed that 17 leaders of the G20 countries would attend this summit. The President has also received reports that the G20 Summit is fully prepared. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)