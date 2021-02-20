US Officially Rejoins Paris Climate Agreement

Washington, MINA – The United States (US) officially rejoins the Paris Climate Agreement, the US State Department said on Friday.

The US State Department says climate change and science “will never” again fall outside Washington’s foreign policy, Anadolu Agency reported.

President Joe Biden signed an order to rejoin the agreement on his first day in office on January 20.

The landmark agreement aimed at reducing carbon emissions that former President Donald Trump voted for unilaterally in the process that was completed on November 4.

The agreement aims to limit global warming and achieve a carbon-friendly world by 2050.

“The Paris Agreement is an unprecedented framework for global action,” Foreign Minister Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“We know because we help design and make it happen. The goal is simple and expansive: to help all of us avoid the catastrophic planetary warming and build resilience around the world to the impacts of climate change that we are already seeing,” said Blinken.

“You have seen and will continue to see us transform climate change into our most important bilateral and multilateral conversations at all levels. In this conversation, we ask other leaders: how can we do more together?” added Blinken.

Emphasizing scientists being at the center of Washington’s domestic and foreign policy priorities, Blinken said climate change and science diplomacy would never again be outside their foreign policy discussions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)