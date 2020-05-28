US Makes Anger Israel About Limitation of Zionist State Area Expansion

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel has expressed dissatisfaction with the Trump Administration for making “excessive demands” to limit the expansion of the Zionist territory on the eastern border.

The White House angered Israeli officials by pushing a joint US-Israeli mapping team to delineate territorial boundaries that would be placed under Israeli sovereignty and designated as the final border of the State of Israel, MEMO reported.

It angered hardcore Zionists who were firmly opposed to the idea of ​​the state as they opposed to placing any restrictions on Israel’s complete takeover of Palestine.

Under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, Israel is expected to exercise sovereignty over about 30 percent of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea coast, and all Israeli cities outside the pre-1967 Green Line.

Earlier, Washington also unilaterally granted Tel Aviv full sovereignty over Jerusalem, a move which along with Israel’s annexation of any territory outside the 1967 Green Line, was considered illegal under international law.

In accordance with Trump’s peace plan, Washington will recognize Israeli sovereignty in these areas, while requiring Israel not to expand the city or build new illegal settlements outside the area described for sovereignty for four years, leaving the door open for negotiations with the Palestinian Authority.

Although Washington fulfills all Israeli demands, which the Palestinians say undermine the chances of a resolution under international law and previous UN resolutions, Israeli officials are not satisfied.

They were especially annoyed by the suggestion that resolving the borders of the Zionist state meant the end of the dream of seizing all the territories referred to by right-wing Israelis and religious fundamentalists as Judeans and Samaria, the biblical term for the occupied West Bank.

Arutz Sheva reported, Israeli officials said that the new request driven by the US mapping team was part of a series of steps that “did not benefit Israel”.

Scott Leith, senior adviser to the US National Security Council for the Israeli-Arab conflict, was appointed as the official responsible for the new action.

Israel Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan, who lobbied against the provisions of the peace plan for the formation of a Palestinian state, reportedly said that the American request was further evidence that the US “slowly made its demands harder and thus harmed the basic interests of the State of Israel”.

Dagan called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately exercise sovereignty with or without American support.

“The ball is always in the Jerusalem court,” Dagan said.

“With all due respect to the US and its friendship [with Israel], Israel is a sovereign country, not a US banana republic. “The excessive demands of the United States and its interference in setting Israeli borders are beyond what is acceptable among friends, even good friends,” he said. (T/R7/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)