Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Legal Action Sought Against Israeli Soldier Accused of War Crimes in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Washington, MINA – The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has formally requested the prosecution of Israeli soldier Yuval Shatel in the United States for alleged war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law committed during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The legal complaint, filed with the US Department of Justice and Homeland Security Investigations, accuses Shatel of war crimes under 18 U.S.C. § 2441, conspiracy to commit war crimes under 18 U.S.C. § 371, and genocide and conspiracy to commit genocide under 18 U.S.C. § 1091.

HRF reported that Shatel, a sergeant in the elite 435th Rotem Battalion of the Givati Brigade, was last seen in Texas four days ago. His current location is unknown, prompting HRF to express concern over a potential flight risk.

“The evidence is overwhelming, the jurisdiction is clear, and the moral obligation is beyond dispute. U.S. authorities must act immediately,” said Samuel Jacob Romm, HRF’s US representative.

Also Read: US Airstrikes on Yemen’s Ras Isa Port Kill 58, Injure Over 100

The complaint is supported by videos and social media posts allegedly from Shatel’s Instagram account, showing him detonating civilian buildings in Khan Younis and participating in the destruction of the Tiberias Primary School and the Hassan Al-Banna Mosque sites protected under international law.

HRF’s evidence includes video recordings, photographs inside occupied civilian homes, and posts celebrating acts of destruction and revenge. The organization argues these are not acts of war but deliberate attempts to punish and terrorize civilians.

Under US law, particularly the War Crimes Act and Genocide Statute, foreign nationals on American soil can be prosecuted for crimes committed abroad. HRF is urging US authorities to issue an arrest warrant, locate and detain Shatel, and begin prosecution.

“This is a test of whether American law will rise to meet the challenge of international crimes,” said HRF Chairman Dyab Abou Jahjah. “If we are serious about ending impunity, then it starts here and it starts now.”

Also Read: India Assures Court on Waqf Law Changes Amid Widespread Protests

This case follows HRF’s October 2024 complaint to the International Criminal Court against 1,000 Israeli soldiers and its ongoing legal efforts in various countries. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Columbia University Condemns Detention and Deportation Attempt of Palestinian Student

