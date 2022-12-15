US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution to Oust Russia from UN Security Council

Washington, MINA – Two US lawmakers introduced a resolution Wednesday to oust Russia from the UN Security Council, saying Russia’s presence there “violates the purposes and principles of the United Nations”, Anadolu Agency reported.

Submitted by Representatives Steve Cohen of Tennessee and Joe Wilson of South Carolina, the resolution finds that Russia has “repeatedly, deliberately, and flagrantly violated” the purposes and principles of the UN.

It urges President Joe Biden to take “all appropriate steps” in conjunction with US allies and partners “to limit, suspend, or terminate” the rights and privileges Russia currently has in the UN Security Council.

It also calls for the suspension of Russia from other organizations and specialized agencies of the UN. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)