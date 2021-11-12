Select Language

US, Israel, UAE and Bahrain Hold Joint Military Exercises in Red Sea

Photo: Ilustration

Istanbul, MINA – The United States (US), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel and Bahrain began a five-day joint naval military exercise in the Red Sea.

It is the first publicly announced joint exercise between the four countries one year after the UAE and Bahrain signed a US-sponsored normalization deal with Israel in September 2020, Anadolu Agency reported.

Multinational forces began conducting multilateral maritime security operations exercises in the Red Sea, November 10, according to a statement by US Naval Central Command (NAVCENT).

“It is great to see US forces training with regional partners to enhance our collective maritime security capabilities,” said NAVCENT commander, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper.

“Maritime collaboration helps maintain freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade, which are critical to regional security and stability,” Cooper added.

Joint maneuvers included training at sea and search and seizure tactics using the Navy ship USS Portland. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

