Protesters Demonstrate in front of US Defense Minister’s House Condemning Aggression in Gaza

Washington, MINA – Protesters on Monday demonstrated in front of the homes of United States Minister of Defense (US Minister of Defense) Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, DC, to condemn open support for Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip .

Hebrew media quoted by Quds Press reported that coinciding with Christmas celebrations, the protesters shouted slogans such as: “Austin, Austin, wake up, don’t sleep while the genocide continues” and “Freedom for Palestine.”

Thousands of US citizens also reportedly demonstrated in various states to demand an end to the open support provided by President Joe Biden’s administration to Israel and to stop military aid to Israel.

According to the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the US has sent 230 cargo planes and 30 ships containing weapons and ammunition to Israel since the start of its aggression against Gaza.

For more than eighty consecutive days, Israeli occupation forces with US and European support have continued their aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Israeli military planes bomb hospitals, buildings and homes of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation also completely blockaded the Gaza Strip by preventing the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel.

The aggression caused massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

A total of 20,424 Palestinians were martyred and 54,036 were injured as a result of Israeli military attacks, according to Palestinian and UN sources. (T/RE1/P2)

