US Intelligence Officer Resigns to Protest Washington’s Support for Israel’s War in Gaza

Washington, MINA – A US Army Defense Intelligence Agency officer on Monday announced his resignation in protest at Washington’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

Quoted from Anadolu Agency, Harrison Mann said in his resignation letter that he published on LinkedIn, “barely qualified US support” for Israel “enabled and empowered the murder and starvation of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians.”

He stated that his work “undoubtedly contributed to that support.”

“This makes me very embarrassed and guilty,” he said.

“This unconditional support also encourages reckless escalation that risks leading to a wider war,” he added.

Last month, Hala Rharrit, the US State Department spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa, resigned in protest over the Biden administration’s policies on the Gaza Strip.

Rharrit has served in various roles at the State Department since 2005 and has been Middle East and North Africa spokesperson since August 2022, according to his LinkedIn page.

He is the third State Department official to publicly resign since Oct. 7, after Annelle Sheline, a foreign affairs official in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, announced her resignation last month and Josh Paul, former director of the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs announced his retirement on October 19.

More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023, most of the victims being women and children. Another 78,700 were injured due to mass destruction and shortages of basic necessities.

More than seven months into Israel’s war, large swathes of Gaza have been devastated, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s residents to flee amid crippling blockades of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN. (T/RE1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)