US Ignores 500 Reports on Civilian Harm in Gaza

Washington, MINA – The United States (US) government has received close to 500 reports over the past year stating that Israel used US-supplied weapons for attacks in the Gaza Strip that killed civilians, the Washington Post reported.

However, not a single case has reached the “action” stage of the investigation that should take place under the State Department’s Civilian Harm Incident Response Guidance (CHIRG), according to the paper, citing sources familiar with the matter, Palestine Chronicle reports.

Under the program, announced last year, “officials will investigate reports of civilian harm by partner governments suspected of using U.S. weapons and recommend actions that could include suspension of arms sales.”

The cases came from “across the U.S. government, international aid organizations, nonprofits, media reports and other eyewitnesses,” the report said on Wednesday, and included photo evidence of “U.S.-made bomb fragments at sites where scores of children were killed. (T/RE1/P2)

