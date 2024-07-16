US Arms Support to Israel Lead to Deaths of Thousands of Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Government Media Office urged the international community on Monday to take a stance against the US arming of Israel, which has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

This call came amid extensive military escalation by Tel Aviv, which enjoyed US support, resulting in the deaths and injuries of hundreds of displaced persons over the past two days.

Since the start of its devastating war on Gaza on Oct. 7, Washington has provided Tel Aviv with support across military, intelligence, and diplomatic levels. The US is also set to supply Israel with weapons worth billions of dollars in the coming months.

“The US administration, under President Joe Biden, has caused a humanitarian catastrophe for Palestinians through its involvement in genocide and its provision of internationally banned weapons to the occupation, leading to the deaths of more than 38,500 martyrs and 88,800 injured,” the media office said in a statement as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Regarding arms deals, the statement highlighted that “the US has granted the Israeli occupation all types of prohibited weapons, including missiles and bombs weighing 200 pounds of explosives.”

The office also called on “the world to condemn the American brutal behavior towards the Palestinian people,” urging “the international community to take a principled and public stance against the US and its serious transgressions in arming the Israeli occupation.”

On April 20, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration is preparing a new $1.3 billion arms sale to Israel, citing unnamed US officials who confirmed that Washington continues its uninterrupted military support to Israel.

The US newspaper also noted that this deal would be one of the largest military support packages the US has provided to Israel since Oct. 7.

It pointed out that this latest deal is separate from the $26 billion support package for Israel currently under consideration by the US Congress. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)