US Diplomats Support a Ceasefire in Gaza

Washington, MINA – US State Department staffers wrote an internal memo criticizing the Biden administration’s approach towards the Israel-Hamas war, urging it to publicly criticize Israel and support a cease-fire, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Politico news website reported that the message indicates a “growing loss of confidence” among US diplomats, especially at mid-level and lower ranks, citing conversations with several department staffers as well as other reports.

It said the “sensitive but unclassified” memo was submitted to the State Department’s Dissent Channel, where employees can share their policy disagreements.

It follows several other reports in recent weeks about a “mutiny” within the State Department about the US’s unconditional support for Israel as the civilian death toll in Gaza continues to rise.

Asked about the reports during a daily press briefing, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel refused to comment on any specifics “out of respect to the integrity of the (dissent) channel.”

“What I will say is that this is something that has been available to employees since the Vietnam War, and we are proud that the department has an established procedure for employees to articulate policy disagreements directly to senior department principals in this building without fear of retribution,” Patel said.

He added that “throughout this deliberative process” related to US foreign policy, the Secretary of State has engaged with those who may have dissenting opinions and have differing opinions from what current US foreign policy is.”

“That’s democracy. That’s part of the process,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)