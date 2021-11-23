US Asks Its Citizens To Temporarily Avoid Jerusalem’s Old City

Jerusalem, MINA – The United States (US) Embassy in Israel advised its citizens not to visit Jerusalem’s Old City until further notice.

“Because security incidents often occur without warning, US citizens are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness,” the US embassy said in a statement as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

“Due to recent security incidents in and around Jerusalem’s Old City, US government employees and their family members have been advised to avoid the Old City until further notice,” the statement added.

On Sunday, there was a shootout between Palestinian fighters and the Israeli army in Jerusalem which killed an Israeli soldier and a Palestinian fighter.

In the shootout, a Palestinian fighter, Sheikh Fadi Abu Sukhedem was shot dead by Israeli forces.

Not only killing the Palestinian Freedom Fighters, the incident also killed one Israeli soldier and three were injured.

The current situation in Jerusalem continues to be crowded due to the ongoing protests by the Palestinian Freedom Fighters, they oppose the destruction of local residents’ houses by the Israeli Army, which they have been doing for decades. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)