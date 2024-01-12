US and UK Forces Attack Several Targets in Yemen

Washington, MINA – The United States (US) and British military forces attacked several targets in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa and its surroundings, in response to Houthi attacks on ships linked to the Israeli regime.

Several media in the US reported the attack on Thursday, the attack involved fighter planes and Tomahawk missiles. Press TV reported.

Houhti said the attacks targeted the capital Sana’a as well as the western cities of al-Hudaydah, Sa’ada, and Dhamar, and blamed “United States aggression with British participation.”

US President Joe Biden confirmed the attack, saying it was carried out by the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands.

Biden said he “will not hesitate” to direct further action against Yemeni targets.

Over the past few months, the Houthis and the Yemeni Armed Forces have launched missile and drone attacks on ships linked to the Israeli regime or ships heading to Israeli ports to support war-torn Palestinians in Gaza.

The Houthis announced last December that they would target Israeli-linked ships until humanitarian aid reaches blockaded Gaza in full. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)