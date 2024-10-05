US, British Aircraft Launch Several Airstrikes on Yemen

Sana’a, MINA – The US and British aircraft launched several airstrikes on Yemen on Friday evening, Palinfo reports.

Yemeni media sources reported that the US and British carried out four airstrikes targeting the maintenance area in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a.

The US and British aircraft also launched 7 airraids on Hodeidah airport and Al-Kathib area in Hodeidah. Another airraid was carried out on the south of Dhamar city.

The spokesman for the Yemeni government confirmed that “Yemen will not be deterred by these attacks and will continue its steadfastness in confronting the enemies with all its strength.”

Information Minister Hashem Sharaf al-Din said: “The aggression on the capital and Yemeni governorates after the solidarity marches with Lebanon and Gaza is a desperate attempt to terrorize our people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)