Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on Israeli Targets Including Ben Gurion Airport

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Tel Aviv, MINA – Yemen’s Houthi movement announced Friday it conducted three drone attacks targeting Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv and strategic locations in southern Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

Military spokesperson Yahya Saree described the operations as “qualitative military strikes,” confirming one drone hit Ben Gurion Airport while two others targeted undisclosed vital sites in Beersheba and Ashkelon.

Saree reiterated warnings to international shipping companies, threatening vessels operating in Israeli ports regardless of destination. “We urge immediate cessation of all dealings with Israeli harbors to ensure safety of ships and crews,” he stated.

The Israeli military acknowledged intercepting “a drone from eastern direction” earlier Friday without providing specifics.

Also Read: Hundreds of Rohingya Stranded on Border Island After Being Expelled by Arakan Army

The Houthis have escalated attacks on Israel since March 2025, when Israel resumed military operations in Gaza following a temporary ceasefire. Since November 2023, the group has targeted commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea in solidarity with Palestinians, where Israeli operations have killed over 61,300 people according to Gaza health authorities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Dozens of Humanitarian Ships to Sail for Gaza in Late August

