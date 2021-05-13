Update from Gaza: Number of Martyrs of Israeli Aggression Rose to 69

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the number of martyrs, as a result of the Israeli aggression, has risen to 69 on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by it, the ministry said that among the martyrs were 17 children, 6 women and an elderly man.

It reported that the number of injuries reached 388 .

“Our correspondent” in Gaza reported that Israeli warplanes raided this evening, without prior warning, a house in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, and destroyed it on the heads of its residents .

He added that the bodies of two martyrs were recovered from under the rubble of the targeted house, and a number of the wounded.

An Israeli warplane launched a number of missiles at a gathering of citizens in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip .

Our correspondent added that 4 Palestinians were killed as a result of this airstrike, as their bodies arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah .

In the city of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, an Israeli plane bombed a gathering of citizens, and two Palestinians were killed as a result, and their bodies arrived at Beit Hanoun Hospital. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)