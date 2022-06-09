Under Pretext of Not Having License, Occupation Demolish 4 Apartments in Beit Jala

Bethlehem, MINA – This morning, Thursday, the occupation authorities demolished a house consisting of 4 apartments, which is under construction, in the city of Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Wissam Zarina, son of the owner of the house, said that a large force of the occupation army, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the Bir Aouneh area in Beit Jala and demolished their one-storey house that includes 4 apartments, with a total area of ​​400 square meters, under the pretext of not having a license.

Zarina confirmed that the demolition of the house comes for the second time after the demolition of their 6-storey house, in the same area.

It is noteworthy that the occupation demolished more than once houses belonging to the family of Zarina in the Bir Aouneh area, in addition to other houses, besides the demolition and construction halt notices.

The occupation practices the policy of demolishing homes against the Palestinians on a continuous basis under many false pretexts in order to expand its settlement projects on Palestinian lands. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)