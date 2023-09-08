UN Secretary General Praises Indonesia’s Motto “Bhinneka Tunggal Ika”

Jakarta, MINA – The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres praised Indonesia’s motto, “Unity in Diversity” or “Bhinneka Tunggal Ika” which he felt needed to be implemented in the current world situation.

Bhinneka Tunggal Ika is the motto of the Indonesian nation written on the state symbol, Garuda Pancasila. This motto describes the condition of Indonesia which has a lot of diversity but remains one nation.

“Unity in Diversity, unity in diversity, is not only Indonesia’s national motto. This is the key to building a better future for all of us,” said Guterres in a press conference at the 2023 ASEAN Summit Media Center, Jakarta on Thursday.

Guterres expressed concern that the world is on the brink of a series of crises, ranging from the worsening climate emergency and escalating wars and conflicts, to rising poverty, widening inequality and geopolitical tensions.

“For that, we need cooperation in all fields,” he said.

The UN Secretary General visited Jakarta to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit series and a number of other agendas, including a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

During the meeting, Guterres appreciated Indonesia’s leadership and extraordinary diplomatic efforts in ASEAN and the G20. He is determined to continue to develop cooperation between the United Nations and Indonesia as well as with ASEAN.

“We are determined to develop as much as possible our cooperation in Indonesia and our cooperation in ASEAN. Congratulations to Mr. President for your outstanding leadership in ASEAN during this period,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his opening remarks, President Jokowi expressed his concern with the current global situation and said that the world’s hopes for the United Nations were increasing to create world peace. He encouraged ASEAN synergy with the United Nations in an effort to maintain peace in the region. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)