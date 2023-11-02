UN Secretary General Appalled by Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia Refugee Camp

New York, MINA – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is appalled by the Israeli airstrikes that targeted the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, said his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric as quoted Wafa on Thursday.

The Israeli warplanes committed two massacres in the Jabalia camp during the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing and injury of hundreds of citizens, the majority of whom were children and women.

Guterres “is appalled over the escalating violence in Gaza, including the killing of Palestinians, including women, children and Israeli airstrikes in residential areas of the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp,” he said.

He reiterated that all parties must abide by international law and international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution.

The spokesperson added that the UN chief demands an end to the violence in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

