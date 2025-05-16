Over 100 Civilians Killed after Israeli Strikes on Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – More than 100 Palestinians were killed, injured, or reported missing following a brutal wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas and medical services in northern Gaza at dawn on Friday, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the strikes centered on Beit Lahia and the densely populated Jabaliya refugee camp. Entire neighborhoods were reduced to rubble in what witnesses and health officials have described as “horrific massacres.”

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that among the casualties were medics, as one of the Israeli attacks targeted an ambulance in Jabaliya. This incident is part of a broader pattern of strikes on medical personnel and facilities in the region.

At least 11 homes were directly hit by Israeli warplanes in the northern sector of the Strip. In Beit Lahia and Jabaliya alone, more than 10 residential structures were completely destroyed. Rescue efforts were hampered by extensive damage to roads, leaving many victims trapped beneath the debris.

In a separate incident in the Al-Salateen neighborhood, west of Beit Lahia, one person was killed and 13 others wounded when Israeli forces shelled a house.

These northern attacks were part of a wider escalation. On Thursday, Gaza’s health authorities recorded at least 136 Palestinian deaths across the territory — including 83 in the south, 37 in the north, 11 in Gaza City, and five in central areas. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

