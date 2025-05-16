SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 100 Civilians Killed after Israeli Strikes on Northern Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

3 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – More than 100 Palestinians were killed, injured, or reported missing following a brutal wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas and medical services in northern Gaza at dawn on Friday, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the strikes centered on Beit Lahia and the densely populated Jabaliya refugee camp. Entire neighborhoods were reduced to rubble in what witnesses and health officials have described as “horrific massacres.”

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that among the casualties were medics, as one of the Israeli attacks targeted an ambulance in Jabaliya. This incident is part of a broader pattern of strikes on medical personnel and facilities in the region.

At least 11 homes were directly hit by Israeli warplanes in the northern sector of the Strip. In Beit Lahia and Jabaliya alone, more than 10 residential structures were completely destroyed. Rescue efforts were hampered by extensive damage to roads, leaving many victims trapped beneath the debris.

Also Read: UNICEF Reports 45 Children Killed in Gaza in Two Days

In a separate incident in the Al-Salateen neighborhood, west of Beit Lahia, one person was killed and 13 others wounded when Israeli forces shelled a house.

These northern attacks were part of a wider escalation. On Thursday, Gaza’s health authorities recorded at least 136 Palestinian deaths across the territory — including 83 in the south, 37 in the north, 11 in Gaza City, and five in central areas. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: WHO Urges Immediate Humanitarian Access as Gaza Faces Health System Collapse

TagAl-Salateen neighborhood ambulance strike Anadolu Agency Beit Lahia ceasefire breach civilian attacks Gaza genocide humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ international law Israeli airstrikes jabaliya medics targeted missing persons Netanyahu northern Gaza. October 7 Palestinian Casualties residential homes bombed wafa war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF Reports 45 Children Killed in Gaza in Two Days

  • 14 minutes ago
America

29 US Senators Call for Immediate End to Gaza Blockade

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 100 Civilians Killed after Israeli Strikes on Northern Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

WHO Urges Immediate Humanitarian Access as Gaza Faces Health System Collapse

  • 11 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Intensified Israeli Attacks on Gaza Claims 109 Lives in 24 Hours

  • 12 hours ago
International

Trump Reiterates Controversial Proposal to Turn Gaza into US-Controlled ‘Freedom Zone’

  • Thursday, 15 May 2025 - 20:49 WIB
Load More
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Hints at Imminent Gaza Announcement Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 08:31 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Denies Existence of Terror Camps in Its Territory

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 20:22 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Drops 100,000 Tons of Explosives on Gaza, Erasing 2,200 Families

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 11:05 WIB
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

57 Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza: WHO

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 20:14 WIB
People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
none

Half a Million People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation: IPC

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:32 WIB
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Karachi Residents Celebrate Pakistan-India Ceasefire

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:17 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us