At Least 41 Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Airstrikes on Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 41 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded early Thursday in a series of Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza, according to medical sources, Palestine chronicle reported.

The number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip has now reached 221, as reported by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

The Gaza Ministry of Health confirmed that 19 people were killed and several injured in the Israeli bombardment of residential areas in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Al-Jazeera, citing medical sources, reported that the victims included three children and one woman.

Airstrikes also struck a home and a kindergarten near Old Gaza Street and Halabi Square in Jabaliya al-Balad, northern Gaza. Casualties were taken to Al-Shifa Medical Complex, while civil defense teams carried out rescue operations under dire conditions.

In another area, emergency crews recovered a body from the rubble of the Abu al-Kass family home, hit by an airstrike near the Sanafour intersection in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Medical teams estimate that around 20 people remain trapped under the rubble amid ongoing shelling and a shortage of equipment.

The Health Ministry added that 63 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday alone.

Elsewhere, five Palestinians were killed and several others injured, including children when Israeli forces targeted a charitable organization’s vehicle delivering food to displaced families on Al-Nafaq Street, Gaza City.

Al Jazeera footage also showed heavy shelling of residential areas in the Tal al-Zaatar neighborhood of the Jabaliya refugee camp, causing significant destruction.

Journalist Moataz Mohammed Rajab was killed Wednesday evening when Israeli warplanes struck a civilian vehicle on Al-Nafaq Street while he was covering the humanitarian crisis. His death raises the number of journalists killed in Gaza to 221.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned Rajab’s killing, calling it part of Israel’s systematic campaign against journalists reporting on atrocities in Gaza.

Thursday marks the 600th day of Israel’s war on Gaza, which continues with support from the United States. Border crossings remain shut, humanitarian aid is blocked, and famine is spreading already claiming the lives of multiple children.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed or injured more than 177,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. Over 11,000 remain missing under the rubble. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)