New York, MINA – The United Nations (UN) has published the much-awaited report by the international public on humanitarian issues in Xinjiang, People’s Republic of China (PRC). The United Nations says China is committing humanitarian violations in Xinjiang.

The United Nations human rights office said China’s discriminatory detention of ethnic Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslims in Xinjing could constitute crimes against humanity. Thus, it was quoted from Detik com on Thursday.

The report, entitled ‘OHCR Assessment of human rights concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People’s Republic of China’, is dated August 31, 2022.

The report said “serious humanitarian violations” had occurred in Xinjiang under China’s policies to combat terrorism and extremism. The policy alienated Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslims between 2017 and 2019.

The report says there is a ‘pattern of torture’ in the facilities of vocational education centers for Xinjiang residents. This pattern of torture includes sexual violence.

The report warns against arbitrary and discriminatory detention that ignores basic rights that can be classified as international crimes, particularly crimes against humanity.

The Chinese government claims camps in Xinjiang, China, offer voluntary training for ethnic Uighurs. However, secret documents that were leaked to the public said otherwise.

This report is based on interviews with former people detained in Xinjiang and others with knowledge of conditions in Xinjiang’s eight detention centers. The report also said China did not respond to requests for further information.

The report calls for an international response to China’s alleged torture of the people of Xinjiang. The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, visited Xinjiang in May.

Beijing denies the UN report. The country led by Xi Jinping said the UN report was part of the West’s black campaign against China’s reputation.

“We haven’t seen the report yet, but we are completely against such reports. We don’t think it will be good for everyone. We all know that the issue of Xinjiang is a fake issue made up of political motives, aimed at destroying China’s stability and disrupting China. China’s developments,” said China’s UN diplomat, ZHang Jun, hours before the UN report was published.

Beijing has closed many of the camps in Xinjiang, but hundreds of thousands of people still languish in prison, subject to secret sentences. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)