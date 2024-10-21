UN Peacekeepers: Israeli Forces Demolish Observation Tower in Southern Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon announced Sunday that an Israeli army bulldozer deliberately demolished one of their observation towers and a perimeter fence in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said: “Earlier today, an IDF (Israeli army) bulldozer deliberately demolished an observation tower and perimeter fence of a UN position in Marwahin.” Anadolu Agency reports.

“Yet again, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” it added.

The peacekeeping force underlined that breaching a UN position and damaging UN assets was “a flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701.”

UN Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, calls for a cease-fire between Lebanon and Israel, establishing a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line, the Lebanon-Israel border and the Litani River, with only Lebanese forces and UNIFIL authorized to operate there.

Israel has repeatedly targeted UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon in recent days, drawing global condemnation and concerns about broader military intentions. The strikes coincide with Israeli airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing more than 1,500 people and displacing more than 1.34 million. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)