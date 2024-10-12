Israeli Occupation Forces Again Attack UNIFIL Headquarters in Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – Zionist Israeli occupation forces again targeted the headquarters of the United Nations (UN) forces in Lebanon on Friday.

A UN observation tower was targeted, located on the main road connecting Tyre to Naqoura, in front of a Lebanese Army checkpoint, according to Wafa.

It was reported that two UNIFIL soldiers from Sri Lanka were hit by Israel’s deliberate attack. The two UN soldiers were injured, one critically after a tank opened fire.

Moreover, Israel also launched artillery fire targeting the main entrance of the UNIFIL command center in Naqoura.

This resulted in severe damage to the bunker entrance. Friday’s attack marks the third consecutive day that Israel has fired upon UN forces.

Previously, on Thursday, two Indonesian soldiers deployed in Lebanon were also injured due to Israeli attacks. Two Indonesian soldiers personnel sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment.

Israeli soldiers used Merkava tanks to fire upon one of the UNIFIL observation towers.

The world has reacted strongly to the Zionist attack on UN forces. This includes the US, China, and Russia, all condemning Israel and calling for clarification. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)