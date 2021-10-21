UN Open Debate, Jordan: Violations at Al-Aqsa Threaten on Peace

New York, MINA – At the UN Security Council’s open debate session Tuesday night US time, the Jordanian government emphasized that the continued violations of the Israeli occupation in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque are a threat to international peace and security.

“The actions of the occupation forces, settlers and extremists storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque hinder the work of the Jerusalem Waqf Department and Jerusalem affairs,” the statement said, as reported by Roya News.

“The Security Council must assume its responsibility to stop these violations and oblige them to respect relevant Council resolutions, including Resolution 478 of 1980,” he continued.

The statement reaffirmed that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a pure place of worship for Muslims and that the Department of Endowments for Jerusalem and the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jordan are legal authorities with exclusive jurisdiction to manage all Al-Aqsa affairs.

The statement stressed that Jordan “will continue its role and efforts, based on the historical Hashemite guardianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, administered by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to protect and care for the holy sites and preserve the legal and historical status there.”

The statement recalled the Israeli occupation’s violations that led to a cycle of violence, destruction and war in the Gaza Strip in April and May.

The Jordanian government called for the importance of continuing efforts to consolidate and establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in order to achieve comprehensive and sustainable calm and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.

Jordan also called on the international community to “exert its efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, by participating in reconstruction efforts and putting pressure on Israel to end its illegal blockade and respond to the basic and humanitarian needs of the country’s people”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)