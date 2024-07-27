UN: More than 190,000 Palestinians have been Displaced in 4 Days

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli evacuation order has displaced at least 190,000 people in the cities of the Gaza Strip this week, a UN official said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Our humanitarian partners estimate that more than 190,000 Palestinians have been displaced this week in Khan Yunis and Deir al Balah since Monday’s evacuation order,” UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters.

Hundreds of others remain stranded in eastern Khan Yunis as the fighting continues, Haq added.

“The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says recent evacuation directives and intense hostilities have destabilized aid operations and hampered efforts to provide critical relief to civilians in Khan Yunis,” he said.

This week, a dozen distribution points for food and eight for cooked meals were forced to halt their operations, and nutrition programs at two shelters supporting more than 2,800 children and pregnant women were also disrupted, he said.

Citing OCHA, Haq said ongoing insecurity and the designation of only one access point, the Kerem Shalom crossing, for the entry and exit of humanitarian staff into and out of Gaza have hampered efforts to deploy additional emergency medical teams in Gaza.

“These workers are critically needed to help support the exhausted local health force,” he said, underlining that none of Gaza’s 36 hospitals is “fully functioning.” (T/R3/RE1)

