UN: Almost Five Million People in Sudan Face Emergency Levels of Hunger

Sudanese refugees who crossed into Chad set up shelter at a camp in Koufroun, near Echbara, on May 1, 2023 [GUEIPEUR DENIS SASSOU/AFP via Getty Images]

Khartoum, MINA – The UN’s relief chief warned Tuesday against the deepening of food crisis in Sudan due to an ongoing war in the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Almost 5 million people in Sudan face emergency levels of hunger, and as the conflict continues, things will only deteriorate,” Martin Griffiths said on X.

Griffiths added that he allocated $15 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to address “this worsening food crisis.”

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

At least 12,260 people have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in the conflict that started in April 2023, according to UN figures.

A humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as nearly 6.8 million people have fled their homes seeking safety in Sudan or neighboring countries.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

