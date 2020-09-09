Ultra-Orthodox Jews Reject Covid-19 Lockdown

Tel Aviv, MINA – Ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel reject the lock down rules, imposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet.

Netanyahu on Saturday announced a curfew would begin in 40 cities categorized as “red” in Israel, in addition to closing schools and limiting gatherings in those areas, MEMO reported.

Meanwhile, Haaretz also reported, after protests by the rabbis, Netanyahu told Ultra-Ortodoks ministers, including Interior Ministers Arye Dery and Yaakov Litzman, that the synagogue would remain open during the upcoming Jewish holiday even if the lockdown was put in place.

The decision later drew criticism from some Israeli officials.

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish told Radio Kan that all sections of the population have their own views and put pressure on elected officials.

“Each party has its own constituency and we have to pay the price for our party without breaching the health balance,” he said.

Commenting on Netanyahu’s actions, Meretz chairman Tamar Zandberg said it was “more than just” political.

“The farce of the ‘red’ cities is further proof that the prime minister accused of bribery is incapable of fulfilling his role. Netanyahu needs this alliance [with ultra-Orthodox parties] to gain immunity from justice, and we will all pay the price in health and life,” Tamar said.

“The worst thing is the indecision, and the act of political pressure that characterizes Netanyahu’s default government on every issue, and in this matter too,” The Former Chairman of the Coronavirus Committee.

Meanwhile, Haaretz also reported Avigdor Lieberman, the head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, saying all Israelis were “hostages” because of the anger of the Ultra-Orthodox party.

“Netanyahu is not afraid of God but afraid of his representatives in the Knesset,” he said. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)