Ukrainian Crisis, MER-C: Prolonged War Causes Humanity Calamity

Jakarta, MINA – The Russian-Ukrainian war has entered its 42nd day and there is no sign that the war will end. Regardless of any reason, the protracted war has caused humanitarian catastrophe. Innocent civilians will be victims, both lives, injuries, and millions of people are forced to flee to neighboring countries.

Chairman of the Presidium Medical Emergency Rescue-Committe (MER-C), dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, asks Russia to stop the invasion of Ukraine. MER-C calls for peace to both sides to prevent a worse humanitarian crisis from occurring.

“We ask both parties to exercise restraint and to countries that are supporters of both Russia and Ukraine to encourage and facilitate peace for both countries. This will not only affect Russia and Ukraine, but also take into account the stability of the world in general,” said Sarbini.

However, regarding the G-20 event in November 2022, where Indonesia is the Chair of the Host Organizing this world’s major event, MER-C supports that Indonesia continues to invite Russian President, Vladimir Putin, despite the refusal of other heads of state.

In fact, according to him, Indonesia, as a large sovereign country, must remain neutral and impartial in this conflict. Sarbini further said that Indonesia could be a mediator to encourage conflict resolution and peace between the two countries.

“Indonesia as a large and sovereign country must be consistent with this and not be afraid of pressure from other countries. Indonesia can act as a mediator,” said Sarbini.

The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) as a humanitarian agency is of the view that the war must be stopped immediately. Peace efforts must be realized immediately in order to protect the lives and property of all the people and the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)