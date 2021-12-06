Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue Sends Eight Volunteers to Semeru Disaster

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – The Central Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) sent an Advance Team consisting of eight people from the East Java Regional Regional Command to the Mount Semeru eruption disaster area, Lumajang Regency, East Java which occurred on Saturday.

“As a form of concern for fellow human beings, UAR Center is called to send a team of volunteers, starting with about eight people, and will be added ten volunteers from the UAR South Java Regional Korwil. Thank God the Advanced Team has arrived but cannot enter until it is declared safe by BPBD. Currently, hot lava is still there,” said Head of Central UAR H. Bustamin Utje to MINA on Sunday.

“Based on reports from the field, the condition of Mount Semeru at 04.00 p.m in the afternoon there was an eruption so we have not been able to coordinate with the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) Coordinator. All volunteers have been stopped and all teams are still waiting,” said H. Utje, his nickname.

In addition, he continued, the Central UAR would send preachers to the field to give spiritual messages that the disaster was a test for humans and especially Muslims, who would coordinate with the Central Da’wah Council.

Since the eruption of Semeru, UAR Center has continued to monitor the development of Mt. Semeru with the coaches of the East Java UAR and Mr. Kustaji, and the Head of the East Java Regional Korwil H. Superna.

In addition, the Central UAR monitors the development of the Semeru disaster from several agencies such as BNPB, BPBD, East Java Regional Government, both reports via video and others.

The eruption of Mount Semeru has resulted in fatalities, injuries and property, and so on.

“Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) is concerned about this disaster, so as a form of our concern, we sent a UAR team under the direction of the Central UAR Trustee, Imaam Yaksyallah Mansur,” said H. Utje.

He hopes that the team sent can help and ease the burden of disaster victims due to the Semeru eruption. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)