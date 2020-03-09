UAE Celebrates World Women’s Day

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) joined the international community on Sunday celebrating World Women’s Day, every March 8, in recognition of the active role and contribution of women in political, cultural, social and economic development.

The UAE has taken a strong stance in empowering women, setting new standards based on a unique model taken from the vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE. Such is the statement from the UAE Embassy in Jakarta received by MINA on Sunday.

The approach was taken from the natural role of UAE daughters in the current leadership vision for the future of women as active partners in the country’s development process and plays a vital role in raising the future generation.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, continues to spearhead empowerment and encourage women to hold some of the highest positions in all fields.

Women in the United Arab Emirates currently hold portfolios of ministerial positions, in addition to membership in the Federal National Council and representing countries as ambassadors in friendly countries, as well as their important role in the field of justice.

The constitution also supports the participation of UAE women in decision making as a core component of the country’s economic empowerment.

In 2012, the UAE Cabinet adopted a decree requiring the appointment of women on the boards of directors of all institutions and governments, establishing a proportion of women representing 15 percent in government institutions.

Women now occupy 15 percent of the workforce in the public sector and fifty percent of the members of the Federal National Council.

The UAE president stressed that Emirati women occupy 50 percent of the country’s Federal National Council to strengthen the country’s plan towards full empowerment of Emirati women in all vital sectors.

The decision aims to further empower Emirati women and increase their contribution to development, an achievement that was achieved nationally in a short time compared to other countries in the world.

The UAE Foreign Ministry and International Cooperation have taken different steps and appointed eight Emirati women as ambassadors and diplomats to represent the country in international forums, such as Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the Netherlands and Hanan Khalfan Alili, UAE Ambassador to Latvia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)