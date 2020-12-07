UAE Calls for Intensifying Efforts to End Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

New York, MINA – The UAE called for intensifying efforts to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and underscore its commitment to working with regional and international partners to find a solution to the Palestinian issue that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

That statement delivered by Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, at the UN General Assembly’s plenary meeting on the question on Palestine. Thus quoted from wam.ae on Monday.

She said The Middle East is witnessing many conflicts and crises that have exhausted its people. With the outbreak of COVID-19, existing challenges are exacerbated, making it a priority for the international community to seek permanent solutions to these issues by rethinking previous approaches and implementing new measures to bring peace and stability to the region.

Nusseibeh recalled the solidarity message that His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, sent to the UN on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which stated: “The UAE government and people reiterate their permanent, longstanding commitment to supporting the brotherly Palestinian people in achieving all of their legitimate rights in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.”

Coinciding with the UAE’s 49th national day celebration in early Desember, Nusseibeh emphasized that the Palestinian issue has been a foreign policy priority since the founding of the UAE.