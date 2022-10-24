Two Palestinian Detainees Enter 16th Year in Israeli Prisons

Jerusalem, MINA – Two Palestinian detainees entered on Monday their 16th year inside the Israeli occupation prisons.

Local Palestinian sources reported that two Jerusalemites, Suhail Muhammad Yousef Shkirat, 39, and Diaa Ahmed Ali Matar, 46 years, from the village of Jabal Al Mukaber, southeast of occupied Jerusalem, entered their 16th consecutive year of detention inside the prisons of the Israeli occupation.

The head of the Committee for the Families of Jerusalemite Prisoners, Amjad Abu Asab, stated that the occupation forces detained Shqeirat on October 22, 2007, and sentenced him to 25 years in prison, while Matar was detained on October 24, 2007, and sentenced to life imprisonment. Both are convicted of “involvement in acts of resistance.”.

The two prisoners are transferred to all the Israeli occupation prisons, knowing that the detainee Matar is married and the father of four children.

The number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons is about 4550, including 27 female prisoners, 175 minors, and 670 administrative detainees without trial or charge. (LKG/RE1)

