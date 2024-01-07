Two Journalists Killed by Israeli Airstrike in Khan Yunis

Journalist Wael al-Dahdouh hugs his daughter during the funeral of his son, Hamza (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – Two journalists were killed, including the son of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh, and another journalist was injured today, Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting their vehicle west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local sources, Wafa reports.

The sources reported that an Israeli drone fired a missile at a vehicle carrying journalists in al-Mawasi area to the west of Khan Yunis, leading to the death of journalist Hamza, 29, the son of Wael Al-Dahdouh, and journalist Mustafa Thraya. The airstrike also resulted in the injury of two journalists, Ahmed Al-Burash and Amer Abu Amr, both working with the Palestine Today TV.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has documented the killing of 102 journalists and the injury of 71 others by the Israeli occupation forces in the year 2023 alone.

Wael Al-Dahdouh had previously lost his wife, son and daughter in an Israeli airstrike which targeted the home they were sheltering at in the Nusseirat refugee camp in late October 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)