Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Türkiye and Indonesia Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

Nidiya Fitriyah - 1 hour yang lalu

1 hour yang lalu

Photo: Turkiye Embassy in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Professor Talip Küçükcan, Ambassador of Türkiye to Republic Indonesia, paid a courtesy visit to HE Sugiono, Foreign Minister of Republic of Indonesia. Ambassador Talip Küçükcan said that the purpose of the visit was to reaffirm the strong partnership between Türkiye and Indonesia.

According to Türkiye Embbasy in Indonesia,  Ambassador Küçükcan stated that 2025 marks the 75th Anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries and the Embassy plans to organize a number social, cultural and diplomatic events to raise awareness of the strong ties between Türkiye and Indonesia. Ambassador Küçükcan noted that Foreign Minister Sugiono warmly received him and confirmed his support to 75th Anniversary events.

During the audience, Ambassador Küçükcan reminded that High Level Co-operation Council was established during the G20 Summit in Bali in 2020 as a mechanism to consolidate partnership between Türkiye and Indonesia whose total trade volume is around 1,5 billon USD and leaders of the both countries set a target of 10 billion USD annual trade volume. Ambassador Küçükcan also argued that the first meeting of High Level Co-operation Council under the chairmanship of HE Erdoğan, President of Türkiye and HE Prabowo, President of Indonesia will boost the relations between the two countries on all levels.

Ambassador Küçükcan has also briefed Minister Sugiono on cultural, educational and economic diplomacy between Türkiye and Indonesia. In this context Ambassador Küçükcan informed the Minister that Türkiye has established Yunus Emre Institute in Jakarta as a cultural bridge between the two nations where free Turkish language courses are offered and cultural events are organized.

On the educational diplomacy, Ambassador Küçükcan noted that more than 4,500 Indonesian students are studying at Turkish universities and they aim to increase this number while expanding academic co-operation between Turkish and Indonesian universities.

During his meeting with HE Minister Sugiono Ambassador Küçükcan also referred to increasing co-operation in defence and security matters between the two countries. Ambassador Küçükcan finally noted that Turkish companies’ interest in investing in Indonesia is on the rise, especially in construction, health, energy, food and defence sectors. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

