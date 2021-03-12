Turkish Ambassador to Indonesia Becomes Leader of Islamic Research Center

Istanbul, MINA – Turkish Ambassador to Indonesia Mahmut Kilic was appointed on Thursday as general director of the Islamic History, Arts and Culture Research Center (IRCICA) in Istanbul, Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported.

Kilic was born in Istanbul on June 2, 1961. He studied at the Faculty of Political Science, Istanbul University.

Kilic wrote his master thesis “Hermetic and Hermetic Thought from the Angle of Islamic Sources” at the Department of Islamic Philosophy of the University of Marmara, where he became an assistant in 1988.

After the founding of the Department of Sufism at Turkish universities in 1993, his thesis “Existence and Stages in Ibn Arabi’s Thought”, which is considered the department’s first PhD thesis, was also published.

He has written numerous articles in Turkish and foreign languages ​​in encyclopedias and journals and has published 16 books.

The diplomat also frequently presents scientific papers at national and international conferences and appears on radio and television programs.

He also speaks English, Arabic, Persian and French. (T/RE1)

