Turkiye Summons Its Ambassador from Israel

Ankara, MINA – Turkiye summoned its ambassador in Israel for consultations due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis and Israeli attacks on Gaza, Quds Press reported.

Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement on Saturday, “Recalling the humanitarian tragedy that occurred in Gaza due to continuous attacks launched by Israel against civilians, and Israel’s rejection of calls for a ceasefire and the continuous and uncontrolled flow of humanitarian aid. obstacles, it was decided to recall our ambassador in Tel Aviv, Ambassador Shaker Ozkan Turunlar to Ankara for consultations.”

This comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is no longer someone we can talk to in any way.”

Erdogan holds Netanyahu responsible for attacks in the Gaza Strip.

In his statement to journalists upon his return from Kazakhstan, Erdogan expressed his country’s readiness to play the role of guarantor in Gaza, following the model on the island of Cyprus.

“If Greece is a guarantor country in Cyprus, and Turkey is also a guarantor country of course, then why is there no similar mechanism in Gaza?” said Erdogan.

Previously, Israel’s ambassador to Turkey left the country last month for security reasons after protests broke out across Turkiye in support of Palestine.

Israel later said it had recalled its ambassador to evaluate bilateral relations. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)