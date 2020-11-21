Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Condemns Pompeo’s West Bank Visit

Ankara, MINA – Turkey’s parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop condemned a recent visit by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

“A ‘lame duck’ leaves misleading traces. Only a ‘lame duck’ politician would visit illegal settlements, which are considered illegal according to the international law, for the purpose of provocation, not for the peace,” he said, as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

”I condemn [the visit],” Mustafa Sentop stressed on Twitter.

Pompeo on Thursday became the first top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank. (T/R3/RE1)