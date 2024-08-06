Turkey to Join Genocide Lawsuit against Israel at ICJ 

Cairo, MINA – Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, said on Monday that his country will submit its file this Wednesday to join the genocide case filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague, Wafa reports.

He made these remarks during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelaty, in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Fidan said the Israeli provocations pose a great danger and must be stopped, otherwise, the world will pay a heavy price for them.

“Therefore, we have decided to be a party to the case filed against Israel before the International Court of Justice,” he said.

Fidan added that the Israeli attack on various areas in the Gaza Strip has been a major threat over the past ten months, stressing that the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, does not want peace, but rather wants to burn the entire region.

On December 29, 2023, South Africa filed a lawsuit against Israel before the ICJ, on the grounds of its involvement in “acts of genocide against” citizens in the Gaza Strip.

Since the issuance of the initial rulings, the State of Palestine and several countries have come forward to intervene in the case using a clause in the Statute of the ICJ that allows third parties to join the proceedings.

Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, and Chile, Spain, Mexico and other countries have also announced their intention to join the measures. (T/RE1/P2)

