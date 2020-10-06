Turkey: French President’s Provocative Statement Encourages Islamophobia

Ankara, MINA – Turkey on Monday accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “encouraging Islamophobic acts” with his recent statements claiming that “Islam is in crisis”.

“President Macron’s claim that ‘Islam is in crisis’ is a dangerous and provocative statement, encouraging Islamophobia and anti-Muslim incitement,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA).

“Making Islam and Muslims as scapegoats for the failure of the French Republic is far from a rational policy,” said Kalin.

On Friday, Macron announced controversial plans against what they claim is “Islamic separatism” in the country.

In his speech, Macron claimed that Islam is a religion that is “experiencing a worldwide crisis. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)