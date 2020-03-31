Select Language

Latest
-296 min. agoHospitals in Gaza Announce Shortage of Medicines for Coronavirus Patients
-279 min. agoTunisia Mobilises Financial Support for Palestinian Refugees
-275 min. agoUN Sends Humanitarian Aid to Idlib, Northwestern Syria
-219 min. agoDrink Orange Juice to Fight Against COVID-19
-172 min. agoPalestine Land Day Is An Important History: AWG
Slideshow

Tunisia Mobilises Financial Support for Palestinian Refugees

Palestinians seen protesting against UNRWA stopping some of its service in Al-Shati camp, Gaza on 1 March 2020 [Mohammad Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Tunis, MINA – Tunisian Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray has discussed with the United Nations (UN) official mobilising financial support for Palestinian refugees, Quds Press reported.

In a phone call with Christian Saunders, the Acting Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Erray outlined his country’s evaluation of UNRWA’s role in helping Palestinian refugees.

Erray reiterated during the discussion that the suffering of Palestinian refugees will not end without the termination of the Israeli occupation.

According to MEMO, he stressed that the Tunisians are completely supporting the Palestinian cause and Palestinian refugees who are enduring exceptional suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tunisia has said it will exert more efforts to mobilise support for UNRWA in order to be able to continue offering its “noble” services to Palestinian refugees.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news