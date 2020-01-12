Tsai Ing-Wen Re-elected As President of Taiwan

Taipei, MINA – Tsai Ing-wen has been re-elected as Taiwan’s leader for the second time after winning the Presidential Election with 57.1 percent of votes in the final vote on Saturday.

The Taiwan Election Commission said Tsai won 8.17 million votes over his main rival Han Kuo-yu who bagged 5.52 million votes (38.6 percent) and James Soong from the conservative First People’s Party with 600,000 votes (4.26 percent) .

“I want to thank everyone who voted today regardless of how you vote. “With every presidential election I want to show the world how much we value our democratic way of life and how much we value our nation, the Democratic Republic of Taiwan,” the woman politician said in her victory speech, as quoted by Al-Jazeera, Sunday.

The Taiwanese election has attracted wide attention from the international media.

Around 150 journalists from 100 foreign media visited Taiwan for interviews.

In addition, 60 foreign media journalists who have been stationed in Taiwan would also report the election in depth.

At present, more than 300,000 Indonesians have worked, studied and lived in Taiwan.

Since 1996, the president and vice president of Taiwan have been directly elected by the people, fully implementing democracy. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)