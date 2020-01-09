Taiwan to Hold Presidential Election on 11 January

0Jakarta, MINA – Taiwan will hold a presidential election, 15th vice president, 10th legislator on Saturday 11 January.

As the Taipei Economic and Trade Office (TETO) press statement received by MINA on Wednesday, the election would be attended by three pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

The first is incumbent president Tsai Ing-wen and Lai Ching-te from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The second candidate is Han Kuo-yu and Chang San-cheng representing the Kuomintang (KMT).

The third group of candidates is James Soong and Sandra Yu represented the People First Party.

Meanwhile, in the legislative elections, a total of 647 candidates competed for 113 legislator seats.

The election has attracted wide attention from the international media.

About 150 journalists from 100 foreign media will visit Taiwan for interviews.

In addition, 60 foreign media journalists who have been stationed in Taiwan will also report the election in depth.

At present, more than 300,000 Indonesians have worked, studied, and lived in Taiwan.

Indonesians in Taiwan can observe the implementation of Taiwan’s democratic system and feel the atmosphere of vibrant elections.

Since 1996, the president and vice president of Taiwan have been directly elected by the people, fully implementing democracy. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)