Trump Offers Early Retirement Program to 2 Million Federal Employees

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Washington, MINA – U.S. President Donald Trump has offered an early retirement program for approximately 2 million federal civil servants with incentives of up to eight times their salary. This move aims to streamline the federal bureaucracy and save the government up to $ 100 billion, Al-Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The program does not apply to all federal employees. Postal workers, military personnel, immigration officials, and those in national security sectors are excluded from the policy.

However, the plan faces legal challenges from labor unions representing federal employees. On February 6, 2025, a federal judge in Boston temporarily blocked the implementation of the program, providing time for the unions to file further lawsuits.

Despite the legal challenges, more than 60,000 federal employees have already registered for the early retirement program. Several agencies, including the National Security Agency (NSA) and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), have also offered similar programs to their staff. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us