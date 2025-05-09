SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Cuts Ties with Netanyahu, Accuses Israeli PM of Manipulation

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump has reportedly cut off direct communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of political manipulation, according to Israel Army Radio, signalling a sharp decline in the once-close relationship between the two figures.

According to the report, Trump’s inner circle conveyed the decision to Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, emphasizing that Trump “hates being manipulated more than anything else,” as also cited by Quds News on Friday.

Despite Dermer’s attempts to maintain dialogue with senior Republicans in Washington, Israeli officials say the effort failed to shift Trump’s stance. Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom confirmed the rift, quoting sources close to Trump who described the relationship with Netanyahu as having reached its lowest point.

They accused Netanyahu of breaking promises and stalling on previously agreed-upon plans, particularly regarding Trump’s broader Middle East strategy. “Netanyahu is stalling and not cooperating,” one Trump ally told Israel Hayom. “He’s not following through on what was agreed.”

Also Read: Pakistan-India Cross-Border Attacks Continue, Civilian Casualties Reported

Reportedly, Trump had expected Israel to take concrete steps in support of his regional vision, including normalization efforts with Arab nations. However, according to multiple sources, Netanyahu was reluctant to commit to the expected steps.

An Israeli official noted that Trump deliberately sidelined Netanyahu, hoping it would pressure the Israeli leader to return to alignment with the president’s diplomatic vision. As a result, Trump has reportedly ruled out visiting Israel in the near future, a significant departure from his previously unconditional support.

Previously, Israel Hayom revealed Trump’s growing frustration and his intention to proceed with unilateral moves in the region, particularly regarding Saudi Arabia, without consulting Israel.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump had maintained strong political support for Netanyahu, even amid international backlash over Israel’s military aggression in Gaza. However, sources say their personal rapport has deteriorated significantly.

Also Read: Aceh’s Intellectual and Cultural Heritage Exhibited in Malaysia

Two senior aides close to Trump confirmed that he is no longer willing to wait for Israeli cooperation and will continue advancing his regional agenda independently.

The Israeli government has expressed concern over being excluded from major U.S. decisions. A recent example cited by officials is the ceasefire deal between the U.S. and Yemen’s Houthi movement, which was reportedly reached without Israeli input or prior notice.

As tensions escalate, observers in Israel worry that Trump is reorienting his Middle East policy without involving its traditional ally, signaling a possible shift in the long-standing US-Israel partnership.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Pakistani PM Vows to Defend Sovereignty Amid Escalating Tensions with India

Trump Cuts Ties with Netanyahu, Accuses Israeli PM of Manipulation

